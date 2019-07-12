|
Annie Lee Starks Mock
Montgomery - Mrs. Annie Lee Starks Mock was born on April 16, 1940 to the late Lewis and Ada Starks in Lowndes County, AL. She transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center South. Homegoing services will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. Interment in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Lowndes County, AL. Annie was preceded in death by her daughter Joanne Brown and her son Johnny "Sputnik" Brown. She leaves to cherish her loving memories a devoted husband for over 37 years, Climon "Big Man" Mock; a loving daughter, Doris (Johnny) Thomas, Montgomery, AL; a compassionate sister, Effie Dixon, Montgomery, AL; two protective brothers, Willie (Willie Mae) Starks, Elyria, OH; and Rudolph Starks, Montgomery, AL; four caring and faithful grandchildren, Leslie Nicole Brown, Johnny Terrell Timmons, Morgan Johnson all of Montgomery, AL; and Brittney Johnson, Birmingham, AL; four kindhearted great grandchildren, Shaniya Mushat, A'Lindseya McCall Brown, Martineza "Black Boy" McCall Jr., and Johnny Timmons Jr., all of Montgomery, AL; seven stepchildren, Brenda (Reginald) Faulks, Columbia, SC; Eula Cobb and Michael Cobb both of Montgomery, AL; Ronnie Mock, Las Vegas, NV; Michelle Mock, Douglasville, GA; Undra (Jamonica) Mock, Midlothian, TX; Climon Mock Jr., Oklahoma City, OK; and Keisha Mock, Columbia, SC; two loyal sons-in-law, Lance Michael Johnson and Johnny Thomas both of Montgomery, AL; one committed daughter-in-law, Johnnie Brown, Montgomery, AL; two devoted brothers-in-law, Wilbert Mock and John Maull, Montgomery, AL; one sister-in-law, Viola Maull, Montgomery, AL; several compassionate friends including Lucinda Carr, Murnece Harris, Laurice Kern, Lashonda Maull, Christine and Judge Pickett and Clara Graves; two dedicated nieces, Linda (George) Calhoun and Addrene Thomas and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from July 12 to July 13, 2019