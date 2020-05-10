|
Annie Merle Lynn
MOntgomery - Annie Merle Lynn passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert H. Lynn; parents, C.J. and Annie B. White; and a brother, Hubert J. White. Survivors include her children, Carol Culpepper (Herman), Dennis C. Lynn (Ela), David Lynn (Ann); grandchildren, Kevin Culpepper (Cami), Phillip Culpepper, Ashley Spivey (Josh), Forrest Lynn, Patricia Robb (Martin), Armanda Lynn (Ruth); as well as many great grandchildren. Annie was a devout Christian lady and longtime member of the Church of God. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and crocheting for her family. She leaves behind many handmade treasures. Cooking was one of her favorite gifts to her family. She loved to travel and was always ready to go. A few years ago, Annie traveled with Carol as her job required visiting all around the state. She accompanied her on every trip. They also had an annual trip to Gatlinburg together, just the 2 of them. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 9:30am at Leak Memory Chapel with a chapel service at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 10 to May 12, 2020