|
|
Annie Sue Wilson Thomas
Elmore - Annie Sue Wilson Thomas, lovingly known as "Momma Sue", of Elmore, AL born May 2, 1934 went to her heavenly home at the age of 85 June 15, 2019. Her life will be celebrated with a memorial service June 22, 2019 at Shoal Creek Baptist Church, 13214 Holtville Road, Deatsville, AL at 3:00pm.
She was one of a kind. She was loving, caring and compassionate. She not only raised her four children but took in many others that she called her own. She loved unconditionally.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claud Rudolph Thomas, her parents, two brothers, and one sister. She is survived by her children Paul "Skipper" Thomas (Sheila) of White City, AL, Terri Dennison of Elmore, AL, Lisa O'Brien (Jeff) of Holtville, AL, and Dawn Swortzel (Kirk) of Starkville, MS. She is also survived by two sisters, Lucille Culver of Deatsville, AL and Pam Johnson (Gary) of Marbury, AL. She had 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
PLEASE NO FLOWERS. In lieu of please make donations to Shoal Creek Baptist Church cemetery fund in Memory of Sue Wilson Thomas. Send donations to address above.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 19, 2019