Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Prattville, AL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church in Prattville
Prattville, AL
Annye Ward Emery


Annye Ward Emery Obituary
Annye Ward Emery

Prattville - Annye Ward Emery, 86, a resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Prattville with Dr. Travis Coleman, Pastor Dave Burns, and Pastor James Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church on Wednesday from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Mrs. Emery was a caring and devoted teacher in the Autauga County school system for 26 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nell Emery; her parents, Ward and Jessie Mae Walton; one brother, John Pennington Walton; one sister, Myrtle Mae Bashaw. She is survived by her loving daughter, Anne Carol Emery; one brother, Jim Walton; one sister, Jo Walton; and her nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

To express online condolences please visit prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 26, 2019
