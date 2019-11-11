Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Anthony Ray "Tony" Moore

Anthony Ray "Tony" Moore Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Ray Moore

Grady - Anthony "Tony" Ray Moore, a resident of Grady, AL died November 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by: mother Willie Nell Moore; brother Mike Moore. He is survived by his loving family: wife Diane Milton Moore; daughter Stacey Whatley (Jeff); son David Moore (Tina); grandchildren Logan Whatley (Caitlyn), Lakin Whatley, Lance Moore, Landon Whatley, and Lee Moore; father Zebedee Moore. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the chapel of Southern Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery, AL. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
