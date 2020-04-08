|
|
Antonio Richardson
Montgomery - Mr. Antonio Richardson 41 of Montgomery, AL passed away on April 03, 2020. A Private Funeral Service Due to the state ordinance in regards to COVID-19 will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Walter E. Ellis, officiating pastor, Apostle Joseph Hamilton, Eulogist. A private burial ceremony will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES
3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE
MONTGOMERY, AL 36116
334-356-7162
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020