April Autrey Deal
Vestavia Hills - April Autrey Deal, age 66, of Vestavia Hills, Alabama passed away September 30, 2019. She was born June 3, 1953 in Greenville, Alabama. April loved her work at the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau. She was a member of Independent Presbyterian Church and was affiliated with many organizations throughout the years. In her recent years, she served on the YWCA Board of Directors, Planned Giving Coordinator at the YWCA, YWCA Purse and Passion fundraiser co-chair and Steering committee, and Red Mountain Theatre Company Board member. She was a graduate of Judson College. April was wellknown and respected throughout the national meetings and conventions industry. She served in supervisory capacities with associations, such as Girls, Inc., the National Coalition of Black Meeting Planners, and the Religious Conference Management Association. She also held volunteer positions with the National Baptist Convention of the USA, Inc. and the International Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus (now Destination International). She was an advocate for women, children and families in need of assistance. April was loved and respected by many. April was preceded in death by her parents, Ellen Spencer Autrey and Albert Benjamin Autrey and her husband, Dr. William Brown Deal. She is survived by her daughters: Kimberly Deal Wolpert (spouse-Dr. Jim Wolpert) and Kathleen Deal LeDuc (spouse-Brian LeDuc), grandchildren: Matt (spouse-Margaret), Chris and Andrew Wolpert, sister: Emily Autrey Cooper (spouse-Sam Cooper) and nieces: Shae Cooper Harrell (spouse-Trent Harrell and children-Tanner Harrell, Olivia Harrell) Blake Cooper Kizlauskas (spouse-Andy Kizlauskas) A visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at Independent Presbyterian Church, 3100 Highland Avenue Birmingham, Alabama 35205 beginning at 2pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 3pm. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the YWCA, which was an organization near and dear to April's heart. YWCA 309 23rd Street North Birmingham, Alabama 35203.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019