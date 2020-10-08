Arthur F. Smith, Jr.
Montgomery - Mr. Arthur F. Smith, Jr. age 84 of Montgomery, AL passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in a Montgomery hospital.
Arthur is survived by his wife Sandra Smith of Montgomery. Sons, Arthur F. Smith III and wife Audrey of Shreveport, LA and Joseph E. Smith and wife Melissa of Wilmington NC. Granddaughters Joely Smith of Wesley Chapel, FL and Bethany Byrd and husband Holman of Castle Hayne, NC and great-granddaughter Hadley Byrd. Sisters Nancy Bradbury and husband David of Estero, FL & Boston, MA and Margot Murphy and husband William of Cary, NC. Nieces Christine Murphy Zimmermann and husband Peter of Lakewood, CO and Kathleen Murphy Van Keuren and husband Forrest of Apex, NC. Nephews David E. Bradbury, Jr. and wife Emily of Stowe, VT, Christopher J. Bradbury and wife Michelle of Bluffton, SC and a host of cherished friends. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents Arthur F. Smith and Louise K. (Ferrari) Smith of Littleton, MA and stepson Thomas Lee Bolan of Montgomery.
Arthur's life journey began with his birth on August 4, 1936 in Somerville, MA. He was affectionately nicknamed "Bunky" by family. His lifelong passion for reveling in good times with relatives and friends was rooted in his close knit Irish Italian family. Summers were filled with gatherings at his family's beloved Long Lake cottage, "Rainbow's End" and winters spent honing his ice skating skills on any patch of ice available. Being the son of a Boston Olympics hockey player, he often remarked he didn't remember learning how to ice skate like he didn't remember learning how to walk. There was always a healthy balance struck between work and play. His parents imparted the values of a tireless work ethic, personal responsibility and patriotic duty.
Arthur graduated from Littleton High School in MA. He served his country with honor and distinction for 22 years in the United States Air Force retiring as a Master Sergeant. He possessed a sharp intellect and a keen sense for business, finance and organization. After receiving his MBA from Troy University in 1980, he pursued his second career as an insurance representative with Aflac, becoming an active member of the Montgomery business community.
Arthur F. Smith, Jr. was a man who could be defined in so many ways: son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, child of God, patriot, airman, businessman, storyteller, friend, colleague, partner, mentor, sports enthusiast, connoisseur of pizza and proud Bostonian among others not suitable for print. He impacted those he knew in numerous ways; from teaching his family how to prepare traditional and beloved family recipes, in sharing his knowledge of business and imparting the importance of working hard for what you want. We will miss you, Art.
Arthur was the consummate host and loved nothing more than gathering with friends and family to enjoy delicious food, fine spirits and lively conversation…usually surrounding sports and his beloved Crimson Tide. There was always plenty of room at his table for "one more". He will always be remembered for his generous spirit and enduring legacy of a life well lived and a family well loved.
A graveside service with full military honors was held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Andalusia, AL.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials in his name be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, Finance Dept. 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or on line at www.kidney.org/donation