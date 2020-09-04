1/
Arthur Irving Merrihew
Arthur Irving Merrihew

Montgomery - Arthur Irving Merrihew, 90, resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm from Prattville Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mark Osgood officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. He was born in French Camp, CA on November 29, 1929. Mr. Merrihew was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn. He is survived by two daughters, Lynda D. Arnette (Dale) and Irvina M. Isola; two grandchildren, Chris Arnette (Natalie) and Casey Weaver (Morgan); three great-grandchildren, Witt Arnette, Tripp Weaver and Emily Ryan Arnette; extended family and friends. Arthur was an Air Force Honorable retiree after 28 years of service and multiple tours of duty (Korean War and Vietnam War.) He was a longtime member of Perry Hill United Methodist Church and MASDA Square Dance Club. His hobbies included photography, travelling, square and round dancing. In lieu of flowers, we ask for your prayers.

Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
