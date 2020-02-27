|
|
Arthur L. Harris
Montgomery - Arthur L. Harris a former resident of Montgomery succumbed on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Family visitation will be on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm at Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. Interment on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama. His relatives include: mother, Annie Germany Penn Glover, his stepfather the late Charlie Penn, Sr., father the late Wilbert Dean Harris, stepmother, Queen Harris and His maternal grandparents the late Fannie Stringer and the late William Germany and paternal grandparents the late Florence Harris Woods and the late Isaiah Harris. Other relatives include: Sisters: Rose Penn-Jones (John Jones, Jr.), Jacqueline L. Kimbro (Reginald), Lithonia, GA, Sheila R. Crawford, Miramar, FL, Cassandra D. Harris, Lawrenceville, GA and LaKisha K. Harris, Tuskegee, AL. God sister Brenda Cogman Turner, Montgomery, AL. Two brothers: Charlie Penn, Jr. and Marcus L. Penn, both of Montgomery, AL. God brother Tommy Williams, Montgomery, AL. A DEVOTED NIECE, Stephanie Thomas Norwood (Paul), Atlanta, GA. Other nieces include LaToya Thomas Johnson (Daniel) Peachtree City, GA., LaTosha Penn, Demetrias Penn Washington (Darius), Chara Penn, all of Montgomery. Z. Aisha Crawford, and India Kimbro.
Nephews include Jordan Branchman, William Johnson, Najee Crawford and Jeremiah Harris. Aunt, Mable "Peggy" Stringer, Hollywood, FL. Many devoted and caring friends which includes Charles Coleman, Atlanta, GA, Ronald Barlow, Spencer, Oklahoma, Donald Cherry, Atlanta, GA, Walter Olds, Las Vegas and Larry Johnson, Montgomery, AL. A host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020