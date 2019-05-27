|
Arthur L. Manning
Tuskegee - Mr. Arthur L., a resident of Tuskegee, AL passed May 17, 2019 in Montgomery, AL. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am from the Tuskegee University Chapel, Rev. Farrell Duncan, officiating. Interment will follow in Eastwood Memorial Gardens, Montgomery, AL, with the staff of McKenzie's Funeral Home, directing. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home, with a family hour to follow from 6:00 - 7:00 pm. Mr. Manning will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the University Chapel.
He leaves to cherish his memories his son, Reginald (Marilyn) Manning; daughter, Greta Manning (Reginald) Holder; daughter, Valerie Boyd; grandsons, Matthew Manning, Jarvis (Rhasheda),Boyd; granddaughters, Morgan Manning, Brandi Holder, Bethany Holder, Brittney Holder, Jacquelin (Leon) Allen; brothers, Freddie Manning, George Manning, James (Claudia); sisters, Lee Gertha Dickson, Shirley Ann (Eddie) Jones; brothers-in-law, Charles (Ann) Graves, John (Iris) Graves; sisters-in-law, Carrie Mae Graves; nine great grandchildren and a host of other beloved family and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 27, 2019