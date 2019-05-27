Services
McKenzie Funeral Home
1509 Notasulga Rd
Tuskegee, AL 36083
334-727-1750
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home
1509 Notasulga Rd
Tuskegee, AL 36083
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home
1509 Notasulga Rd
Tuskegee, AL 36083
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuskegee University Chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuskegee University Chapel
Tuskegee - Mr. Arthur L., a resident of Tuskegee, AL passed May 17, 2019 in Montgomery, AL. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am from the Tuskegee University Chapel, Rev. Farrell Duncan, officiating. Interment will follow in Eastwood Memorial Gardens, Montgomery, AL, with the staff of McKenzie's Funeral Home, directing. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home, with a family hour to follow from 6:00 - 7:00 pm. Mr. Manning will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the University Chapel.

He leaves to cherish his memories his son, Reginald (Marilyn) Manning; daughter, Greta Manning (Reginald) Holder; daughter, Valerie Boyd; grandsons, Matthew Manning, Jarvis (Rhasheda),Boyd; granddaughters, Morgan Manning, Brandi Holder, Bethany Holder, Brittney Holder, Jacquelin (Leon) Allen; brothers, Freddie Manning, George Manning, James (Claudia); sisters, Lee Gertha Dickson, Shirley Ann (Eddie) Jones; brothers-in-law, Charles (Ann) Graves, John (Iris) Graves; sisters-in-law, Carrie Mae Graves; nine great grandchildren and a host of other beloved family and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 27, 2019
