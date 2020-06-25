Asa LeVone "Al" Crenshaw



Asa LeVone "Al" Crenshaw passed away from this life to eternal reward on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Collinsville, Illinois. He was born on December 19, 1935 in the Crenshaw Community, Wetumpka, Alabama to Hardy Lewis Crenshaw and Cornellar B. Smith Crenshaw. He was baptized and grew up in the Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Crenshaw Community, Wetumpka, Alabama.



He graduated from Elmore County Training School in 1953. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. He graduated from Alabama State University in 1961 with a B.S. in Secondary Education. Asa taught Math at Highland High School in Sylacauga, Alabama. He furthered his studies at the University of Utah and finally at the University of Denver where he earned a M.S. in Social Work (MSW) in 1969.



He was an Educator and Social Worker for over 30 years in Alabama, Utah and Colorado. After 26 years with the Denver Department of Social Services, he retired as an Adult Services Supervisor in 1992. He was a member of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) and of the Academy of Certified Social Workers (ACSW).



Asa was active in several social and travel clubs. As a result, he had close friendships in St. Louis, Indianapolis, Chicago, Denver and California.



He was preceded In death by his parents, his sister, Thelma Crenshaw DeRamus; a brother, Henry Lewis Crenshaw and two nephews Larry Crenshaw and Donald Crenshaw.



He leaves to cherish his memories, two Nieces, Loretta Crenshaw (Detroit, MI) and Michelle DeRamus (Silver Spings, MD); three nephews, Michael DeRamus (San Diego, CA), Stanley DeRamus (Wetumpka, AL) and Tyrone DeRamus (Anniston, AL). One great nephew, James A. DeRamus (Colorado Springs, CO), one great niece (Destanee DeRamus (Anniston, AL), two devoted friends William Holt and Mike Henry, (Collinsville, IL) and a host of relatives and many friends.



Interment was at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri on June 24, 2020.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Collinsville, Illionis.









