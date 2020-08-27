1/
Atwood Bullock Rush
Montgomery - Atwood Bullock Rush passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born in Tuskegee, Alabama, November 10, 1922, to his parents, Joseph Rivers Rush and Annie Judkins Bullock Rush. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, which he loved and participated in for many years. He graduated from Alabama Polytechnic Institute, current day Auburn University. During World War II, Mr. Rush served as a U. S. Army Captain Artillery Forward Observer in the 79th Infantry Division, Europe from 1943 to 1946. He was employed by Alabama Gas Corporation from 1951 to 1988, where he held positions from Jr. Retail Sales Associate to Builder Assistance Coordinator to Marketing Manager until his retirement. He was also known for his dedication to the Home Builders Association and was actively involved in the Capitol City Kiwanis Club. Mr. Rush was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Margaret Meriwether Rush; brother, Joseph Rivers (Rip) Rush of Birmingham; and sister, Anne Daniel of California. He is survived by his sister, Martha Joughin of Tampa, FL and his children, Ada Rush Thompson (Lamar) and Atwood "Woody" Bullock Rush, Jr. (Angie) of Montgomery, AL. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Caroline Thompson Omastiak (Kyle) of Auburn, AL., James Rush Thompson (Elizabeth), Camilla Thompson Austin (Barrett), Olivia Meriwether Rush, and Atwood (Trey) Bullock Rush III, and six grandchildren, Reid Omastiak, Layne Omastiak, Summerlin Omastiak, Cate Thompson, Pierce Thompson, and Isabel Austin. A private graveside service will be held for family on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Impact Fund of First United Methodist Church (2416 Cloverdale Park, Montgomery, AL 36106.) The family extends a heartfelt thanks to the staff of John Knox Manor for their loving care.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
