Aubrey NeeleyMontgomery - Aubrey E. Neeley, 88, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully November 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Neeley. He is survived by his three children, Ellen Young (Lee), Forrest Neeley (Mary Alma) and Rand Neeley (Julia); and his grandchildren and great grandchildren and many extended family members.A graveside service for Mr. Neeley will be Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 at Oakwood Cemetery.