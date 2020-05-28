Audrey Clever Wright



Newnan, GA - Mrs. Audrey Clever Wright passed away May 25, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1929 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Margaret Clever Hoefling and George Martin Clever. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Wright; daughter, Karen Louise Wright, and sister, Mary Ann Clever Savin.



At age seven, Audrey moved with her family to El Dorado, AR. After graduating from El Dorado High School, she attended the University of Arkansas receiving a B.S. in Home Economics preparing her for a long and distinguished career in dietetics. In 1954, after completing an internship at Barnes Hospital & Washington University Clinic (St. Louis, MO), she moved to New Orleans, LA becoming Educational Director of the Dietetic Internship at Charity Hospital. In New Orleans, Audrey met Rex Wright who she married in 1955. Shortly after, Rex's job transferred them to Havana, Cuba where they had 3 children. Amidst the Cuban Revolution, the family returned to the United States (Birmingham, AL) in 1960 where their fourth child was born. In Birmingham, Audrey resumed her professional career as Director of Dietetics at St. Vincent's Hospital. She was active in the Alabama Dietetic Association and the national American Dietetic Association (Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics). Moving to Montgomery, AL in 1966, she and Rex raised their family. In Montgomery, Audrey's career continued. She received a Masters of Science from Auburn University and became a licensed Long Term Care Administrator. Audrey spent the remainder of her career as administrator of Father Walter Memorial Childcare Center and held this position until her retirement in 1997.



Audrey served many roles in dietetics on state and national levels. Highlights include president of the Alabama Dietetic Association, Secretary/Treasurer and Board of directors for the American Dietetic Association (ADA), and two terms as President of the ADA Foundation. She was also a member of the Alabama Nursing Home Association, a fellow of the American College of Health Care Administrators, and a member of the Montgomery Rotary Club. Her career honors include: Outstanding Dietitian of the Alabama Dietetic Association, Medallion Award of ADA, and the Marjorie Hulsizier-Copher Award,the highest honor bestowed by The Academy. Audrey also co-authored six books about nutrition, wellness, and healthy recipes.



In 2000, Audrey moved to Newnan, GA. She continued a full life maintaining memberships in The Academy, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Newnan Reading Circle. Audrey was a notorious and avid bridge player, enthusiastic member of the "Gym Gang", and spent her most cherished time with friends and family on Lake Martin, AL.



Audrey is survived by her children: Rex William Wright (Beth), Margaret Wright Dillard (Evan), and Susan Wright Heindel (Hadley); seven grandchildren: Margaret Dillard Angelillo (Tommy), William Dillard (Emily), Kristen Wright (engaged to Qais Mirza), Benjamin Wright, Hadley Heindel IV, Connor Heindel, and Catherine Heindel; and three great-grandchildren.



There will be a private family service in Newnan, GA . A graveside memorial will be held on June 6,2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery, AL.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Karen L. Wright Memorial Lecture, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation, 120 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 2190, Chicago, IL 60606. 800-877-1600, Ext 4773.









