Audrey k. Thomas
Montgomery - THOMAS, Audrey K., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away May 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 2106 Mill Street, with Pastor Dr. Calvin McTier officiating. Interment will be held at Eastwood Memorial Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Thomas will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 24 to May 26, 2019