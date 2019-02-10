|
Audrey Scheeren Ford
Montgomery - Audrey Scheeren Ford, 71, formerly of Montgomery, AL passed away peacefully January 29, 2019 at Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, VA surrounded by her family and her 2 angelic caregivers (Kim Elliott-daughter and Donna Pierce-sister). She was born August 12, 1947 in Montgomery, Alabama to the late Robert and Margaret Nell Scheeren.
She served the Montgomery, Al community in the 80's and 90's as a Director with the American Red Cross ARC of Central Alabama. She continued working for the ARC in the Greater Washington, D.C. area until her retirement in 1999 and then opened her own Home Healthcare Agency "A NETWORK OF CARE" serving the elderly until her death.
Audrey's warm smile, constant giving of her loving spirit to family, friends and both client's and caregivers will be greatly missed by her family and the many friends whom she thought of as family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2019