August Klein, Jr.
- - August Klein, Jr., age 86, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on June 12, 2019, at Baptist East ER. This lovely, gentle man was born on August 23, 1932, in New Boston, Michigan. He was the son of August and Amelia Klein, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Klein served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force, completing two terms in England, where he met his wife, Patricia, and also completed one tour in Viet Nam.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters Susan Simpson (Howard) and Thyrza Johnson (Steve); sister Marian Carey; and granddaughter, Michelle Whittle. Predeceasing him are his brother Paul Klein; sister Andrea Keene; and two infant grandchildren, April Marie and Marcus Keiron.
There will be a funeral Mass on Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, Montgomery, Alabama. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. in the Parish Hall with Rosary following in the Church and Mass at 11:00 a.m. The family wishes to express special thanks to Paul Ernest and Linda Brown. In lieu of flowers, please send donations at St. Bede Catholic Church or a charity of one's choosing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 15, 2019