Azelea Perry AverhartMrs. Azelea Perry Averhart passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. from Kindle Memorial Cemetery, 3353 Ashley Road, Montgomery, AL. Rev. Ossie T. Brown, Jr., Pastor, Sanctuary Missionary Baptist Church, officiating. She was born in Prattville, Alabama on February 15, 1925 to the late Clarence Perry and Jessie Lee Hardy Copeland, and live the majority of her life in Montgomery, AL. She was married to the late Rev. Burl Mack Averhart.Mother Averhart, as she was affectionately called, was a member of Sanctuary (Canaan Hill MBC) for over 65 years and was also a long-time, active participant in the Montgomery-Antioch District Baptist Women's Auxiliary. She was a staunch supporter of home and foreign missions, serving in numerous missionary, educational, and mentorship capacities in her church and the District. Mother Averhart supported the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955 with the late husband, supporting him and her church as active participants in the Montgomery Improvement Associations's carpool transportation plan.Mother Averhart was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her son, Jesse Mack Averhart, Sr., and two brothers, Rev. Elbert Cowling and Howard Cowling. She leaves to mourn her passing one brother, Jordan (Sadie Diane) Dudley, Jr., (Fort Hood, TX); three grandsons, Jesse Mack (Shanta) Averhart, Jr., (Tampa, FL); Thaddeus (Maria) Averhart (Springfield, OH); Sidney Averhart (Montgomery, AL); seven great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren; loving daughter-in-law, Mary Averhart; and an especially devoted caregiver, First Lady of Sanctuary, Dr. Sareta V. Brown.Viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Ross-Clayton Funeral Home.