Barbara Ann Austin



Elmore - Barbara Ann Austin, age 82, a loving wife, mother, and a resident of Elmore, Alabama since 1997, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at home with her family. Barbara was born on September 9, 1936, in Aynor, South Carolina; she was the daughter of the late Wade and Trolly (Graham) Johnson. She lived in Charleston, SC, New London, CT, Newport, RI, Newfoundland, Canada, Dunoon, Scotland, Jacksonville, FL, Montgomery, AL, Daphne, AL and lastly Elmore, Alabama over the years while happily married to her husband Irving F. Austin, Jr. where they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary February 7, 2019.



Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Irving F. Austin, Jr., their only child Stephen C. Austin, and daughter-in-law Patricia Diane Austin.



Barbara was a youth bowling coach for many years of her life and truly enjoyed her years coaching. She was secretary of the Montgomery Youth Bowling Association, Mobile-Baldwin County Youth Bowling Associations and Secretary of the Alabama State Youth Bowling Association throughout the years. Barbara was herself a top bowler and in high school won the basketball State Championship in South Carolina multiple times and was named All-Tournament Class A District 12 in 1954. She was a lover of people and animals and never met a person that she did not always look for and find the best in. She will be remembered by many missed by all. She truly made many people's lives better.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brookside Funeral Home, 3360 Brookside Drive, Millbrook, AL 36054. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Hwy 119, Montevallo, AL 35115. Brookside Funeral Home, Millbrook, AL directing. Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 2, 2019