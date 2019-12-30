|
|
Barbara Ann Daughtry Neudecker
Franklin - Barbara Ann Daughtry Neudecker, 87, of Franklin, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Neal's Chapel United Methodist Church at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Ric Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 P.M. Mrs. Neudecker is survived by her daughter Alita (Ken) Chappell, her grandson Kevin (Jessica) Chappell, her great grandchildren Kayla and Kye Chappell, her aunts Montez Coley and Annie Laura Glass, her sisters-in-law Bonnie Higgerson and Judy Underwood, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara worked for 47 years at PH&J Architects. She was a member and played the piano for over 60 years at Neal's Chapel, and also sang and played piano with the Segrest Boys at many churches in the area.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019