Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
More Obituaries for Barbara Salminen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Lolley Salminen


1941 - 2019
Barbara Ann Lolley Salminen Obituary
Barbara Ann Lolley Salminen

Montgomery - Barbara Ann Lolley Salminen, daughter of Edward Spencer Lolley and Kathleen Walker Lolley, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8th, 2019.

Ann is survived by her husband, James E. Salminen (Montgomery, Alabama), her sister, Sherry L. deBuzna (St. Petersburg, Florida), her daughter, L. Krista S. Reid (Canton, Georgia) and her son, LTC Scot E. Salminen (Biloxi, MS). Ann had six loving grandchildren, Jared Salminen, Jacob Salminen, Jason Salminen, Jaxson Salminen, Brandon Reid and Jessica Reid.

Ann was a graduate of Albert G. Parrish High School in Selma, Alabama and attended a year of studies at Troy State University in Troy, Alabama. She was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed painting and cooking. Ann was an active member of Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and serving as a lay minister with her husband. Ann was widely known for sending notes of encouragement and comfort to many friends and parishioners.

A celebration of life service will be held at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 13th with Pastor Larry Bryars officiating. Public visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Ann's family has requested that donations be made to either or Operation Blessing in her memory.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 11, 2019
