Barbara Ann Osteen Cook
- - Barbara Ann Osteen Cook, 78, passed away on April 3, 2019. She was the only child of Vivian and Vernon Osteen. She was a 1958 graduate of Fairfield High School. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Byron. She is survived by her three children, Marty and Chris Cook (Kari) and Robbie Cantey (Tim); her five grandchildren, and her two great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be on Friday, April 5 at 11:00 am at Highland Memorial Gardens along with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist of Prattville, AL., 138 S. Washington St. 36067. In lieu of flowers please send donations to First Baptist or younglife.org.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 4, 2019