Groesbeck, TX - Barbara Ann Sykes Brewer, of Groesbeck, Texas, has gone to join her husband Donald in Heaven, on Tuesday, January 29, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 at Fort Parker Memorial Park in Groesbeck.

Barbara was born Dec. 28, 1932 in Montgomery, Alabama to Loyce Worthy Sykes and Alton Matilda Mitchell Sykes.

She graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 1951.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Lester James Sykes and Jack Worthy Sykes; and her husband Donald.

She is survived by her 3 children: Susan Miller, Gary Brewer, and Pamela Bretherton; 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and her sister, Sarah Juanita Sykes of Montgomery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
