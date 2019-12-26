|
|
Barbara Ball
Mrs. Barbara Lehmond Roberts Ball departed this life on December 18, 2019 at the age of 79. She was well known for her love of life, her energy, and her devotion to her dogs. Barbara graduated from Sidney?Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL in the Class of 1958. She then attended the University of Alabama where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority, and she later made her debut in Mobile, Alabama. During her lifetime she made her career selling real estate and fine furniture in Montgomery. Barbara was born in Montgomery on February 7, 1940 to Barbara F. Beroujon of Mobile, Alabama and Jasper (Chief) Lehmond Roberts of Colquit, Georgia. She had one daughter, Beroujon (Beri) Ball. Barbara is survived by her brother, Jasper (Chiefy) Lehmond Roberts. Barbara was a good friend to many, and a member of DalraidaMethodist Church. Her dogs brought her much happiness. Funeral services for Barbara will be held at a time and place, to-be-determined.
Donations can be made in Barbara's memory to the Montgomery Humane Society or the .
Friends and family are welcomed to meet at Sinclairs Restaurant on Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL. for lunch to celebrate her life on Saturday December 28th at 11:00 am.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019