|
|
Barbara Byers McBryde
Montgomery - Barbara Byers McBryde, 98, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a long time resident of Montgomery, Alabama and the widow of Dr. Robert Ross McBryde, Sr., a Montgomery physician. She is survived by her four children, Alison Moore, Mark McBryde (Ann), Brooke Kelly (Chuck), Ross McBryde, Jr. (Ada), seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family is eternally grateful to her loving caregivers Daisy Haigler, Angie Wilson and Ashley Berry. She enjoyed a long and wonderful life and will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. The family will schedule a small private ceremony according to her wishes, at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her name to her favorite charities, Big Oak Ranch, P.O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35146 and/or Montgomery Area Council on Aging, 115 East Jefferson Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019