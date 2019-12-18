Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara McBryde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Byers McBryde

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Byers McBryde Obituary
Barbara Byers McBryde

Montgomery - Barbara Byers McBryde, 98, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a long time resident of Montgomery, Alabama and the widow of Dr. Robert Ross McBryde, Sr., a Montgomery physician. She is survived by her four children, Alison Moore, Mark McBryde (Ann), Brooke Kelly (Chuck), Ross McBryde, Jr. (Ada), seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family is eternally grateful to her loving caregivers Daisy Haigler, Angie Wilson and Ashley Berry. She enjoyed a long and wonderful life and will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. The family will schedule a small private ceremony according to her wishes, at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her name to her favorite charities, Big Oak Ranch, P.O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35146 and/or Montgomery Area Council on Aging, 115 East Jefferson Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -