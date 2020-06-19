Barbara C. King
Montgomery - King, Barbara C a resident of Montgomery, AL expired Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Kindle Cemetery with Rev. Jerome Dudley, Officiating with Lewis - Robusky Mortuary LLC directing.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.