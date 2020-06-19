Barbara C. King
Barbara C. King

Montgomery - King, Barbara C a resident of Montgomery, AL expired Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Kindle Cemetery with Rev. Jerome Dudley, Officiating with Lewis - Robusky Mortuary LLC directing.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis-Robusky Mortuary LLC
307 County Road 4
Prattville, AL 36068
334-365-1338
