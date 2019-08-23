Services
Peace Mortuary & Funeral Services - Montgomery
3048 Dorchester Dr.
Montgomery, AL 36116
(334) 356-7162
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Morgan Ave. Baptist Church
Barbara Cole Obituary
Barbara Cole

Birmingham - Ms. Barbara Cole, 64 a resident of Birmingham, AL transitioned on August 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. from the Morgan Ave. Baptist Church, with Rev. Charlie Davis, officiating, Pastor. The burial will follow at the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, Lowndesboro, AL. Peace Mortuary and Funeral Service Directing.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019
