Barbara Cole
Birmingham - Ms. Barbara Cole, 64 a resident of Birmingham, AL transitioned on August 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. from the Morgan Ave. Baptist Church, with Rev. Charlie Davis, officiating, Pastor. The burial will follow at the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, Lowndesboro, AL. Peace Mortuary and Funeral Service Directing.
Peace Mortuary & Funeral Services 3048 Dorchester Drive Montgomery, AL 36116
334-356-7162
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019