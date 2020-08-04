Barbara Cole

Barbara ColeMontgomery - Cole, Barbara Jean Schaaf, 87, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00AM with Minister Eric Ellis officiating. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Cole; and siblings, Betty June Schaaf, Joy Loring, James Schaaf and Louis Gale Schaaf. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, CC Cole; son, James Cole (Janette); grandson, James Cameron Cole; brother, Paul Schaaf; and sister, Judith Anne Becker. Barbara was a longtime member of the Eastern Star. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.