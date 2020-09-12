1/
Barbara Evelyn Hooper
Barbara Evelyn Hooper

Montgomery - Barbara Evelyn Daughtry Hooper, 76, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 after an extended illness. She loved her family with enthusiasm and passion, and enjoyed opening her home to anyone in need. Her life was notable for her service to others. Barbara delighted in making people happy with her special fudge recipe. Known to her family as "Baba", she was truly one of a kind and will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hooper; grandson, John Hooper, Jr.; parents, Lamar & Mildred Daughtry; and sisters, Mary Alice McLain, Pam Daughtry. Survivors include her children, Robin Davis (William), Robert Hooper, Jr. (Laverne), John Hooper (Michelle); eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother, Lamar Daughtry, Jr.; as well as her life-long friend, Jane Whitely. Visitation will be on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9:30am- 10:30am at Leak Memory Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 11:00am at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or St. Joseph's Indian School.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 12 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Montgomery Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
