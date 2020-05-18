|
Barbara Hall Burnette
Ms. Barbara Hall Burnette left this earth peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 77, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home. She was greeted at Heaven's pearly gates by her mother, father, and great-granddaughter to meet the Lord.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Ridout's Prattville Chapel with funeral services to follow. Reverend Winston Brooks will be officiating the ceremony. A graveside burial will succeed at 2:00 pm at Ashby Baptist Church Cemetery.
Barbara is survived by her one brother, James Burnette and his wife Linda of White City; two daughters, Lynn Sides and her husband Randy of Jackson's Gap, and Beth Guichard and her husband Lance of Lafayette, LA; one son, Gilbert Hall and his wife Yvette of Prattville; one nephew, Travis Burnette and his wife Lori of White City; five grandchildren, Kalan Sides and his wife Jennifer, Lindsey Woodruff and her husband Wes, Tony Sides, Laura Latiolais and her husband Casey, and Scott Guichard and his wife Katie; six great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Reagan, Ella Reese, Emerson, Annie, and Blakely; and numerous great-nieces and cousins. She is also survived by her loving companion, Donald Kimbrel. She is preceded in death by her father, Jim Burnette, her mother, Myrtelene Burnette, and her great-granddaughter Lorraine Guichard.
Pallbearers will be Travis Burnette, Kalan Sides, Wes Woodruff, Tony Sides, Casey Latiolais, and Scott Guichard.
Barbara was born on January 11, 1943, in Fairfield, Alabama, and was a longtime resident of Prattville, Alabama. She graduated high school from Montevallo High School, where she enthusiastically played the drums in the marching band. She graduated from Trenholm State Technical College with a degree in nursing. For over thirty years, Barbara conscientiously served her patients with dignity, respect, and genuine compassion.
To know Barbara was to love her. Barbara was known as Grandma, Gammama, Barboo, and Nana. She had so many different nicknames because everyone of all ages loved her! She was a selfless woman who loved her family more than anything. While she was so proud of her family, her family was even prouder that they had the blessing of calling her theirs. She was the most fun person to be around and had a gift to make people laugh and feel better. Her heart was so big, and she loved people and would drop everything for her family. If you were lucky enough to have eaten one of her meals, then you would know she cooked the world's best Southern breakfast, and she would never allow you to leave her house without being fully stuffed. She was the best sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, and will be loved forever and always.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. and Mrs. Danny Ingram and staff, Ivy Creek Home Health, Tessie Mulondo, and Homestead Hospice for their dedication, care, and compassion towards Barbara.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 18 to May 19, 2020