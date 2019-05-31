|
Barbara Jane Morris
Prattville - Barbara Jane Morris departed this life on May 10, 2019. Born April 4, 1947 to Frank and Martha Russo, in New Jersey. Barbara will be dearly missed by her loving husband and many, many friends. She will be interred at Arlington cemetery with full military honors.
Barbara set out on her Air Force career immediately after high school. Progressing through the enlisted ranks, Barbara was a conscientious and hard worker. Her diligence served her well as she attended classes at night to earn her bachelor's and then a master's degree. She was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant and given ever greater responsibilities. Barbara rose to each new challenge with grace, rising through the ranks and selected to major before retiring. During her nearly 25 years of service, Barbara was entrusted with more than one squadron command and honored to command the honor guard at Maxwell AFB. Following retirement from the military, Barbara continued to serve for another 10 years as a social worker with the State of Alabama's Dept of Human Resources, caring for children and families in crisis. Her legacy of service will be long remembered by her friends and family. She will be missed for her sweet and gentle laugh, so readily shared, her quick wit, and happy demeanor.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her adoring husband of 49 years, Jim; her brother, Frank; and many, many friends collected over her extensive career.
Her family has asked that if any wish to remember and honor Barbara, that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to the Troy University general scholarship fund, to cancer research, or to a charitable cause of the donor's choice.
Arrangements made through Prattville Memorial Chapel.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 31, 2019