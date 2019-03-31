Services
Barbara James
Montgomery - Barbara Marlene Johnson James, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She graduated in 1954 from West Point High School as the first female student body President. She was a loving mother and proud military wife who enjoyed traveling the world. Upon their retirement in Montgomery, Barbara spent 25 years as manager of the fine jewelry departments for Pizitz, McRae's and Belk. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kathrena Galin and Harry F. Johnson; brothers, Hugh F. and Lonnie G. Johnson. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Charles R. James, Sr.; sons, Charles R. James, Jr. (Valerie P.), John C. James (Tina B.) ; grandchildren, Allison James Daugherty (Shawn), Cade C. James, Colin P. James, Cooper J. James; great grandchildren, Avery J. Daugherty, James Marshall Daugherty; sister, Amanda J. Williamson (Alton); as well as several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Shawn Daugherty, Cade James, Colin James, Cooper James, John Gomillion, and Lee James.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel from 5:00pm-7:00pm. A Graveside Service will be held at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 12:30pm with Rev. Neil Epler officiating. The family would like to extend a special word of gratitude to the caring staff at John Knox Manor for their excellent care over the past few years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kirklin Clinic of UAB Hospital.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 31, 2019
