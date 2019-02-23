|
Barbara Montoya
Titus - MONTOYA, BARBARA MCBRAYER, age 76, a resident of Lake Jordan in Titus, AL, died Thursday February 21st at her residence surrounded by family and friends following a courageous and determined battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 Sunday, February 25, 2019, visitation held 2:00 - 4:00 with Pastor John Brannon officiating. Barbara was born on November 22, 1942 in Montgomery, the daughter of Grady Hayden McBrayer and Issa Mae Brown Crutchfield. Mrs. Montoya was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Gene McBrayer Odom and Carla McBrayer Goodman. Survivors include her husband, Charles Edward Montoya, Titus; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Hayden Ward (DeeDee), Pensacola, FL and Matt Montoya (Meredith), Manhattan Beach, CA; three grandchildren, Hayden Ward, Auburn, AL and Charlie and Maysie Montoya, Manhattan Beach, Ca; two sisters and three brothers-in law, Bitsy McBrayer Barkley, Montgomery, Mary Crutchfield Mercer (Tom), Montgomery, John Montoya (Lisa), Montgomery and Mark Montoya (David), Saint Michaels, MD, and one brother and two sisters-in-law, Kenneth McBrayer (Kathy), Abbeville and Donna Land (Bob), Birmingham, AL; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and her precious dog and constant companion Emmy Lou. Flowers will be accepted, or contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Elmore County.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019