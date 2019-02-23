Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Montoya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Montoya


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Montoya Obituary
Barbara Montoya

Titus - MONTOYA, BARBARA MCBRAYER, age 76, a resident of Lake Jordan in Titus, AL, died Thursday February 21st at her residence surrounded by family and friends following a courageous and determined battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 Sunday, February 25, 2019, visitation held 2:00 - 4:00 with Pastor John Brannon officiating. Barbara was born on November 22, 1942 in Montgomery, the daughter of Grady Hayden McBrayer and Issa Mae Brown Crutchfield. Mrs. Montoya was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Gene McBrayer Odom and Carla McBrayer Goodman. Survivors include her husband, Charles Edward Montoya, Titus; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Hayden Ward (DeeDee), Pensacola, FL and Matt Montoya (Meredith), Manhattan Beach, CA; three grandchildren, Hayden Ward, Auburn, AL and Charlie and Maysie Montoya, Manhattan Beach, Ca; two sisters and three brothers-in law, Bitsy McBrayer Barkley, Montgomery, Mary Crutchfield Mercer (Tom), Montgomery, John Montoya (Lisa), Montgomery and Mark Montoya (David), Saint Michaels, MD, and one brother and two sisters-in-law, Kenneth McBrayer (Kathy), Abbeville and Donna Land (Bob), Birmingham, AL; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and her precious dog and constant companion Emmy Lou. Flowers will be accepted, or contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Elmore County.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now