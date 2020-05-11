|
|
Barbara Sue Petty, 83, of Mountain Brook passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday May 10, 2020. Sue was born in Memphis, Tennessee on February 14, 1937.
She grew up in Montgomery, Alabama and attended Sidney Lanier High School. As a young woman, Sue won the Tri-Color Ribbon state award for flower arrangements. After this, her friends were so impressed that they asked her to arrange flowers for them.
Sue was a dedicated homemaker and had a talent for decorating, sewing, cooking and housekeeping. She loved her family deeply and never stopped working to help them. One of her greatest joys was making Easter baskets. She was well known for giving beautifully designed baskets to friends and family. Her talent for all aspects of decorating was well known by everyone who knew her. Sue was an active member at Brookwood Baptist Church. She was also a very active bridge player and loved spending that time with her friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Bryant and Irene McRight and two sons, Mike and Jim. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Clarence Petty. Sue is survived by her daughter, Sandra Walton (Mark) and her son, Norman Petty (Mary Hassell) and her grandchildren, Kevin Walton, Nicholas Walton, Nathan Petty and Allison Petty.
The family is deeply grateful to Emmie Winters for her dedicated and compassionate care during Mrs. Petty's time of greatest need.
A private family graveside service to honor the life of Sue will be held Thursday May 14th, 2020 at 11am at the Southern Heritage Funeral Home located at 475 Cahaba Valley Road Pelham, AL 35124. There will be a live stream of the service available for guests to attend.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make a donation to the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 11 to May 13, 2020