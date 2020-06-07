Barry Lee Payne
Montgomery - Barry Lee Payne, 61, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, after an extended illness. He was a 1977 graduate of Lee High School, and was employed at St. Margaret's Hospital Pharmacy for over 15 years. Barry loved sports and was an avid Auburn football and basketball fan. He enjoyed bowling and playing golf until he was disabled. He grew up in Dalraida Baptist Church. Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Bill & Billie Jean Payne; and his nephew, Corp. Bradford Payne, USMC. He is survived by his brother, Howard Payne (Carol); sister, Vickie Lee (Mike); nephew, Pete Lee; two nieces, Sharon Payne Barnes (Travis), Katherine Payne Taylor (Hunter); as well as 4 great nephews and 1 great niece. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 3:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel with a Memorial Service to follow at 4:00pm. The family would like to extend a word of gratitude to his caregivers, Cynthia Jenkins and Monika Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association or to the Church of the Highlands.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.