Beatrice VollenweiderMontgomery - VOLLENWEIDER, Beatrice 'Betty' Mary Stann, 83, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Fr. Wayne Youngman officiating. A private visitation and burial will be held for family. A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, Betty spent the majority of her adult life in Montgomery, AL with her loving husband of 54 years, Raymond August Vollenweider, Sr., faithfully serving as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a member of Our Lady Queen of Mercy Catholic parish. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her father, Sidney Anthony Stann; her mother, Hilda Mary Enclade Stann; her brother, James Michael Stann and sister, Genevieve Mae Stann Castaing. She is survived by her three children, Bonnie V. McClure (Bobby), Raymond A. Vollenweider, Jr. (Laurie), Tina Marie Stojak (Michael); seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School.