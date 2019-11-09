|
Ben Irvin
Montgomery - Argus Bennett (Ben) Irvin, age, 78, passed at home peacefully in his sleep November 8, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama. He was-born and raised on a dairy farm in the little community of Camp Hill, Alabama on July 12; 1941 to Thomas Argus and Sarah LaMerel (Phillips) Irvin. After High school, he located to Montgomery Where he met and married Betty Lane (Powell) Irvin. Ben was truly a man's man with a heart of gold. He was an outstanding father, husband, "Papaw", brother and friend and will always be remembered for his unfailing loyalty and how he never left the side of someone he loved. His absence will be greatly felt. His other great love was Lake Martin. Many a great family weekend was spent there fishing, boating and barbequing. Ben was an avid fisherman who at one time held the state record for largest stripe caught in Alabama weighing in at 18 pounds, Ben was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Betty Irvin; his parents Argus and Sarah Irvin; sister Sue Potts and brother Bo Irvin. He is survived by his daughter Paula (Mark) Cavanaugh; grandson Peyton Cavanaugh and sister Betty Rhodes; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Ben's devoted care givers Ashleigh Thornton and Joye Bigelow. They not only provided him with his daily needs but also provided him with love and companionship. Family, friends, and others whose lives Ben touched are invited to Leak Memory Chapel, 945 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, Al., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 am for the funeral service with a visitation at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. After the service all are invited to the home of Mark and Paula Cavanaugh for food and fellowship.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019