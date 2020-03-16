|
Benjamin Baldwin Meriwether, Jr.
Mr. Benjamin Baldwin Meriwether, Jr. age 74, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at a local hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Benjamin served his country in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin Baldwin & Moree (Stringfellow) Meriwether, Sr. and his son Benjamin Michael Meriwether. Benjamin is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Margaret Ann (Helton) Meriwether of Montgomery, AL; daughter Heather Maughn (Roger) of Kennesaw, GA; grandsons Joel Materna (Rachel) of Conroe, TX, Will Maughn of Kennesaw, GA & Chris Maughn of Kennesaw, GA; brother Dwight Meriwether (Marcella) of Las Vegas, NV; and sisters Dolores Cuddy of Luther, OK & Rose Silman of Billingsley, AL as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Montgomery Humane Society, 1150 John Overton Dr. Montgomery, AL 36110 in his memory. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020