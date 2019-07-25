Services
McKenzie Funeral Home
1509 Notasulga Rd
Tuskegee, AL 36083
334-727-1750
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home
1509 Notasulga Rd
Tuskegee, AL 36083
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home
1509 Notasulga Rd
Tuskegee, AL 36083
Benjamin Hall Obituary
Benjamin Hall

Pike Road - Mr. Benjamin Hall a resident of Pike Road, Alabama passed Friday, July 19, 2019 in Birmingham, AL. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at the McKenzie's Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, directing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Lynnette Hall; two sons, Oscar (LaShawn) Richardson, Dibe (Damita) Djonret; three daughters, Takara Rowe, Antoinette Djonret, Angelique Djonret; three brothers, Aldophus Hall, Jr., George Hall, and Willie Hall; three sisters, Ruth Rainey, Viola Hall, Vivian Hall; three sisters-in-law, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 25, 2019
