|
|
Benjamin Hall
Pike Road - Mr. Benjamin Hall a resident of Pike Road, Alabama passed Friday, July 19, 2019 in Birmingham, AL. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at the McKenzie's Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, directing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Lynnette Hall; two sons, Oscar (LaShawn) Richardson, Dibe (Damita) Djonret; three daughters, Takara Rowe, Antoinette Djonret, Angelique Djonret; three brothers, Aldophus Hall, Jr., George Hall, and Willie Hall; three sisters, Ruth Rainey, Viola Hall, Vivian Hall; three sisters-in-law, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 25, 2019