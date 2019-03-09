|
Benjamin Hunter "Hank" Henderson
Montgomery - Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Hunter "Hank" Henderson, USAF Retired, a long-time resident of Montgomery, AL, went to be with his Lord March 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Willie" Alexander Henderson and Ellen Lucindy "Lucy" Carpenter Henderson, 2 brothers and 5 sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Geneva Garner Henderson; and two children, Sharon (Kenny) Rooke of Marietta, GA, and Ron (Claudia) Henderson of Albany, GA; five grandchildren: Craig (Emily) Henderson of Atlanta, GA, Jenny Rooke of San Francisco, CA, Ben (Sumer) Rooke of Rome, GA, Matthew (Caroline) Rooke of Marietta, GA, and Mark Rooke of San Francisco, CA; and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Doris (Dave) Boyd of Carmichael, CA, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews scattered across the country.
He was voted Friendliest of the 1941 Graduating Class of Holtville High School. He served in the United States Air Force for 28 years. He served as Assistant to Dr. Ira L. Myers, State Health Officer for the State of Alabama. He was a faithful member of Dalraida Baptist Church for 64 years serving as a Sunday School teacher, a deacon, and honored as Deacon Emeritus March 22, 2015. He faithfully served his Lord, his family, his Church, & his Country.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Henderson Music Ministry, P.O. Box 38, Sylvester, GA 31791 or Dalraida Baptist Church, 3838 Wares Ferry Road, Montgomery, AL 36109.
A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel, 945 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL 36109. Visitation is 2-3 pm, with service to follow at 3. Dr. Rick Evans will officiate. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Pall bearers are Ben Rooke, Matthew Rooke, Mark Rooke, Craig Henderson, Zac Lee, and Alan Burr.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 9, 2019