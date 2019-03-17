|
|
Bernice "Niecie" Halfon
Montgomery - Bernice Halfon of Palm Harbor, Florida passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama and worked in various U.S. and European Government medical facilities as a management analyst and administrator for 34 years before retiring to Palm Harbor in 1980.
She was an avid golfer and reader, loved music of all kinds, stage plays and good food. She traveled extensively and generally loved life and her family and many friends, far and near.
Survivors include a brother, Melvyn Halfon, his wife Sunny and his sons, Jay and Jeffrey; nieces, Caroline and Kate Halfon, and a longtime friend, Phyllis Parcells. She was preceded in death by her sister, Esther Halfon.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:30pm at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery, Alabama. A Memorial Service will be held later for friends in Palm Harbor.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem Synagogue, 3525 Cloverdale Rd., Montgomery, Alabama 36111.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 17, 2019