Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Halfon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice "Niecie" Halfon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernice "Niecie" Halfon Obituary
Bernice "Niecie" Halfon

Montgomery - Bernice Halfon of Palm Harbor, Florida passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama and worked in various U.S. and European Government medical facilities as a management analyst and administrator for 34 years before retiring to Palm Harbor in 1980.

She was an avid golfer and reader, loved music of all kinds, stage plays and good food. She traveled extensively and generally loved life and her family and many friends, far and near.

Survivors include a brother, Melvyn Halfon, his wife Sunny and his sons, Jay and Jeffrey; nieces, Caroline and Kate Halfon, and a longtime friend, Phyllis Parcells. She was preceded in death by her sister, Esther Halfon.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:30pm at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery, Alabama. A Memorial Service will be held later for friends in Palm Harbor.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem Synagogue, 3525 Cloverdale Rd., Montgomery, Alabama 36111.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now