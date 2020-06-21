Bertha Nell Winters Durden
Prattville - Mrs. Bertha Nell Winters Durden age 83 a resident of Prattville, AL passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1pm from Walter Jones Cemetery Pickett Mill Road Autaugaville, AL with Pastor Walter Crosby officiating.
Davis Funeral Home, LLC Directing.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.