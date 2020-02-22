|
Bertha "Bert" Rhodes Wood
Montgomery - Bertha Rhodes Wood, 93, of Montgomery, passed away February 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert Wood and her son in law, Robert N. Weller. She is survived by her children, Nancy Wood Weller and Robert Andrew Wood (Marcia); sister, Elizabeth Rhodes Brim; and her 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great children. Bert was a graduate of Lanier High school and Huntingdon College. She worked for the State of Alabama as a Microbiologist. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and also a member of DAR. She loved working in her yard and she loved her animals. A funeral service for Bert will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at First United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers please make contribution to the Karl Stegall Scholarship Fund. The family would like to thank the caregivers, Shannon Gunter, Kathy Boyd, Sandra Summerlin, Bridget Holloway, Sharon Foster and Hospice of Montgomery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020