Beth Campbell WilliamsMontgomery - Beth C. Williams passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 79. She was a graduate of Sidney Lanier High School in 1959 and Huntington College in 1965. She met the love of her life, Rick Williams, in Dallas, Texas, and they were married in 1966. They started their family in Springfield, Missouri, and later moved to Montgomery. Beth went on to earn her Master's degree in Social Work from the University of Alabama in 1985. She worked as the program director for Child & Family Services and as a social worker championing children's welfare her entire career. She was a founding member of Child Protect, the Montgomery chapter of the National Children's Advocacy Center. She loved spending time with her friends and family at her beloved beach house in Seagrove Beach, Florida.Beth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rick; son, John Gregory Williams; and her parents, John Floyd and Mary Hyde Campbell. Survivors include her son, Michael "Scott" Williams (Amy) of Huntsville; daughter, Laura Christine "Christy" Williams of Montgomery; grandchildren, Joshua Aaron Knowling (Mary), Jackson Gregory Wiliams, Ava Elizabeth Williams; great granddaughter, Valerie Mae Knowling; sister, Debbie Kay Campbell of Montgomery; aunt, Betty Lou Jones of Huntsville; sisters in law, Lesli Miller and Debbie Williams; niece, Marika Miller of San Diego.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 12 noon at Leak Memory Chapel with a graveside service at 1:00pm in Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Al Campbell, Dave Campbell, Jeff Jones, Josh Knowling, Jackson Williams, and Scott Williams. Memorials may be made to Child Protect, the Montgomery Children's Advocacy Center. The family would like to extend a word of thanks to Dr. John Porter, the nurses of Jackson Hospital, and Kindred Hospice for their care and concern.