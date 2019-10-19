Services
Ross Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
Montgomery - Mrs. Bettie Barnett a resident of Montgomery, AL expired October 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from St. John's A.M.E. Church, 800 Madison Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104 with Pastor Roosevelt Williams III, officiating. Interment in Alabama National Cemetery. Her glorious beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Leon (Cynthia) Howard, Montgomery, AL; Gerald (Cheryl) Howard, Birmingham, AL; Charisse White, Nashville, TN; Wanda (Michael) Bush, Columbus, GA; Sonya Wilson, Montgomery, AL; and Joseph (Daphne) Howard, Murfreesboro, TN; one brother, Frank (Knarve) Ross, Jesup, GA; fifteen grandchildren, Tan (Johnny) Dotson, Nashville, TN; Dionne (Shaun) Lazenby, Leon Howard III, Syketo Cooley, Shantrell Jones, Richardian Jones, Ricky Wilson, Edward Wilson, Logan Howard, Meagan Howard, Michael Bush Jr., Christian Bush, Joseph Daniel Howard, Jessica Howard, eight great grandchildren and numerous devoted family members.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
