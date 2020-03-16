|
|
Bettie Kiser
Montgomery - Bettie Olivia Berdeaux Kiser passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at home at the age of 96 years. She was the last child of 6 born to Fletcher and Erse Berdeaux of Lapine, Alabama. After her mother's remarriage, there were 6 more half-siblings. Bettie is the last surviving child of the 12. She was married to Ray Deward Kiser on May 29, 1943 for 46 years. She is survived by two daughters; Sandra Kay Lamar (JV) of Foley, Alabama and Barbara Olivia Koenig (Larry) of Riverside, California; four grandchildren, William Damon Sisson of Manassas, Virginia, Jennifer Nelson (Randy) of Andalusia, Alabama, Kevin Ray Kerr and Jessica Nicole Koenig of Riverside, California; three great grandchildren, Courtney Shea Mattingly (Colton), Morgan Heide Kerr of Murrieta, California, and Dylan Anthony Cianciarusa of Riverside, California; Sister-in-Law, Doris Kiser and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray; father and mother, Fletcher and Erse; in-laws, RC and Georgia Kiser; brother-in-law, Roy Kiser; and all 11 siblings. Services to celebrate her life will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Leak Memorial Chapel with a visitation from 12:30 - 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020