1/
Bettie Potts Neel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bettie Potts Neel

Montgomery - Bettie Potts Neel, 94, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on September 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for family and friends. Bettie worked at the State of Alabama as a clerk with the circuit court for many years. In spite of her independence and stubbornness, she had a great sense of humor. She was known for her sweet disposition, quick smile and her genuine love for others. Her love for Alabama football and Atlanta Braves baseball was well known. Bettie touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Neel; son, Robert D. Neel; great granddaughter, Hailey Ann Larsen; and 8 siblings: Lucille, May, Faye, Freda, Hal, Barbara, Peggie, and her twin sister, Winnie. Bettie is survived by her son Harry E. "Buster" Neel, Jr. and his wife Susan, who was very much a daughter to Bettie; granddaughter Keri Neel Larsen; great grandchildren Cody (Carson), Morgan, Adlee; great great granddaughters Everly and Olive; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Her family expresses sincere gratitude, appreciation and love to her "other" family, everyone at Wesley Gardens Retirement Community in Montgomery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leak Memory Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved