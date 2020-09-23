Bettie Potts NeelMontgomery - Bettie Potts Neel, 94, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on September 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for family and friends. Bettie worked at the State of Alabama as a clerk with the circuit court for many years. In spite of her independence and stubbornness, she had a great sense of humor. She was known for her sweet disposition, quick smile and her genuine love for others. Her love for Alabama football and Atlanta Braves baseball was well known. Bettie touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Neel; son, Robert D. Neel; great granddaughter, Hailey Ann Larsen; and 8 siblings: Lucille, May, Faye, Freda, Hal, Barbara, Peggie, and her twin sister, Winnie. Bettie is survived by her son Harry E. "Buster" Neel, Jr. and his wife Susan, who was very much a daughter to Bettie; granddaughter Keri Neel Larsen; great grandchildren Cody (Carson), Morgan, Adlee; great great granddaughters Everly and Olive; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Her family expresses sincere gratitude, appreciation and love to her "other" family, everyone at Wesley Gardens Retirement Community in Montgomery.