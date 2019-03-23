|
Betty Bell
Montgomery - It is with heavy hearts that we announce that on March 19, 2019 Betty J. Spradley Bell of Montgomery, Alabama passed away at age 77 after an extended illness. Betty, affectionately known as "Nana" is survived by her husband of 54 years, Herbert L. Bell; her children, Mrs. Kathy B. (Russ) Duraski of Montgomery; Mr. S. Craig (Melanie) Bell of Wetumpka; Mrs. Stacie B. (Marty) Stokes of Auburn. She has 8 grandchildren. She has too many other family and friends to mention but all of whom she fiercely loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. L. Collins Spradley, her brother James E. Spradley, her sister, Mary E. Spradley Ballard, and a step-son, H. Byron "Bubba" Bell. Nana dedicated almost 50 years of her life to the loving and caring for the children of others while raising her own through her "in home" daycare service. The lives of the children and parents she touched were forever changed by the care, wisdom and love she shared in her home every day. The names of the families are far too numerous to mention here, but all who knew her will never forget the love she brought their way. Nana had many very special friends in life but her dear friends Sara Burrows and Johnnie Dean preceded her to Heaven. We are sure that there was great rejoicing when these friends were reunited there. Her love for her family and friends was only matched by her love for her Lord. It is with great confidence that we celebrate her reunion with Him. Services will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel 945 Lincoln Road Montgomery, Alabama with a visitation from 12:30 - 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations are made to Perry Hill United Methodist Church 910 Perry Hill Road Montgomery, Alabama 36109 in her Memory.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2019