Betty Bell Main
Union Springs - Betty Bell Main went to be with her Lord on May 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. from First Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Cannon and Rev. Tom Randall officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing.
Betty was born in Auburn, AL March 27, 1923. She was 96 years old. She graduated from Auburn University majoring in Home Economics. In 1944 she and her husband, Pete, established Main Drug Store in Union Springs, AL. It has been in business for 75 years with the third generation—Thomas and Julia Main continuing the legacy. One of her greatest pleasures was raising beautiful roses and sharing them with others. Betty was always active in her community. She was a long time member of the Twentieth Century Literary Club and an avid bridge player. Betty loved the Lord, was committed to her faith, and loved sharing this faith with others. She was also a big supporter of Christian missions. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Union Springs and taught Sunday School past her 90th birthday. Betty loved her Lord, her family, and her hometown, Union Springs, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Allen Main; mother, Mary Bell; father, John P. Bell; sister, Katherine Sullins; brother, Ed Bell; grandson, Paul Main; and daughter-in-law, Gail Main. She is survived by three sons, James Allen Main, Sr. (Gale), Benjamin G. Main, Sr. (Ginger), and John Thomas Main (Renita); five grandchildren, Jay Main, Saxon Main (Katie), Ashley Parker (John), Thomas Main (Julia), and Gralyn Barto (Tully); two step-grandchildren, Adrienne Clemons (Casey) and Matthew Mills; eight great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Mary Katherine, Mac, Tom and Brantley Main, McLeod Parker, and Austen Barto; two step-greatgrandchildren, Crawford and Brunson Clemons.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Sunday school classes she taught.
The family will receive friends at Gray Funeral Home from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be given to the Pete and Betty Main Adult Mission Fund of First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 507, Union Springs, AL 36089 or a .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 25, 2019